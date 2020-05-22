Topeka B&B Theatres won’t reopen for time being

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The B&B Theatres in Topeka wasn’t even open for half a year before they had to close for safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hal Smith, the general manager, said they don’t know when they will reopen. He said one of the reasons is new movies aren’t being filmed. They also haven’t come up with a plan to keep everyone properly distant from each other.

“Figuring out what’s going to work and what’s sustainable is a big challenge. So we don’t know.. Maybe mid June at the earliest,” Smith said.

He said they are considering allowing people to rent out a theater for a private screening. but that could cost hundreds.

They will be offering curbside pickup for snacks on Saturday.

