Topeka boxing teacher takes workouts online to keep elders active

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Now that gyms are closed for the time being, people are having to come up with creative ways to get their workouts in.

Adam Schroeder with Rock Steady Boxing in Topeka is offering online workouts. He said he wanted to give his elderly members a way to stay active during the crises.

Four times a week, more than 20 people log on to chat and exercise together.

“Especially my group with Parkinson’s they need rigorous exercise to keep them going and it’s a form of medicine for them along with the actual medicine they take and so by staying home and isolating, they’re missing out on social time, depression can set in and they really affect their mobility,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said as much as he would like new members to sign up, he has to perform a physical evaluation before people can join. Right now he cannot see people in person for risk of spreading the coronavirus.

