Topeka business donates $20,000 to help frontline healthcare workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Healthcare workers continue to battle the coronavirus on the front lines even as the first round of vaccines roll out across the world.

Security Benefit of Topeka donated $20,000 on Wednesday to Stormont Vail’s Health Care Heroes Fund which will directly help their front line workers. The money will be used to help those staff members with necessities such as rent or child care.

“We write the check directly to the utility company, or the daycare provider, or the landlord so that we’re able to help the staff while they’re working and ensure that they’re here and not having to worry about those kinds of things during the day,” said Amy Burns, President of the Stormont Vail Foundation.

The Health Care Heroes Fund was initially set up back in March of this year when the coronavirus pandemic first started to take off. Since then, nearly $100,000 has been distributed to front line workers in the form of emergency assistance.

Burns anticipates that the funds from this donation, and the remainder of the money still in the Health Care Heroes Fund, should be enough to last through the end of the pandemic.