Topeka business reassures customers, adjusts to coronavirus situation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Grocery stores are struggling to keep up with supplies as many people buy in bulk bracing for additional coronavirus safety measures, so one Topeka store said Thursday it’s taking its own measures to compensate.

Management is having trouble keeping toilet paper, meat and other items on the shelves at the Seabrook Apple Market. They receive multiple deliveries a week, and are rationing out their supplies to make sure they are ready for the long run. One measure the staff has taken is limiting the amount of popular items customers can buy to two per person, according to general manager Kent Conwell.

“Just stay calm, we will continue to get supplies, we will continue to put them out,” said Conwell. “The food chain’s not broke, it’s just not going to be able to keep up with all the crazy demand if everyone stays calm.”

The staff is also taking extra care to wipe down surfaces as often as possible to limit the spread of germs.