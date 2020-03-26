Topeka church, neighborhood turning social distancing into fun with family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– While stay at home orders are new in Shawnee County, people have been social distancing for a while.

Pools aren’t open yet, but this could be a good time to whip out the pool noodles and floaties. These items can be used to teach kids how to social distance in a fun way.

Faith Lutheran Church in Topeka came up with the idea. The church said it knows how important this time away from everyone is, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun while doing it.

“People are really stressed,” said Heather McCormick with the church. “They’re really anxious and they need to know that god’s still with us. And we’re going to be OK. It’s not going to be pleasant, but there is still hope in the middle of all of this.”

Hula-hoops can help kids and families keep a safe distance from others, and a pool noodle can help them understand how far apart to be.

A North Topeka neighborhood is also getting in on the fun with bears. Ruth Sherrer encouraged people in the Linwood neighborhood to place stuffed bears inside of the windows, giving families a chance to get up and out of the house.

“So I posted it on our Linwood account and said, ‘I’m going to do this. Would anybody else be interested?'” Sherrer said. “It just took off. I was so surprised.”

He said it encourages fun and play while also doing their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The kids being at home all the time, they’re going to be driving their folks crazy,” Sherer said. “They have to do something.”

It’s important to remember if you are going outside to walk the dog, stay 6-feet away from another person. Parks are closed at this time but you can still enjoy some fresh air.