Topeka Correctional Facility inmate tests positive for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An inmate at the Topeka Correctional Facility has tested positive for coronavirus, Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced Wednesday.

On Monday, KSNT News learned a TCF employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

KDOC said the inmate is a woman in her 20s and was recently admitted from a county jail. She was being monitored for symptoms in an isolated unit at TCF, a spokesperson for KDOC said.

The department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment implemented the following steps:

The resident was moved to medical isolation for treatment of her symptoms

KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual

The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of TCF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons

KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“The men, women and children serving time in Kansas correctional facilities may be here because of past mistakes, but their health and wellbeing is important to us,” Zmuda said. “They will not be overlooked, and we are working every day to ensure that they are receiving the medical care and support that they need to one day successfully release back into the community.”