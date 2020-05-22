Topeka Frito-Lay facility confirms employee coronavirus case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Frito-Lay facility has confirmed one positive case of coronavirus at the facility.

An employee at the Topeka plant tested positive for the virus and is now being quarantined. Employees that were in contact with this person have been notified and are being quarantined for the next 14 days, according to Frito-Lay corporate communications.

The safety of our employees, product and community remains our top priority. We have continued to take all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who had direct contact with the employee and have asked them to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. The employee did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk. As a precautionary measure, we have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19.“ Frito-Lay Corporate Communication

The facility is currently implementing a variety of safety measures including:

Symptom screening

Temperature checks

Providing protection equipment for employees at the plant

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment told KSNT the plant is not listed as a cluster zone at this time.