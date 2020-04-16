Topeka Harvesters temporarily closes due to possible coronavirus exposure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Harvesters in Topeka announced Wednesday it will temporarily close its facility starting Thursday due to possible exposure of coronavirus.

A spokesperson said a staff member has symptoms similar to the virus and is awaiting test results. That person and all other staff are self-quarantining at home until results are received.

The facility will be cleaned and disinfected and will reopen as soon as it’s safe to do.

The closure means several mobile food distributions scheduled through Saturday are canceled.

Those include:

Thursday, April 16

9 – 10 a.m. – The Federated Church of Burlingame, 322 S. Topeka, Burlingame, KS 66413

10 a.m. – ECKAN: Osage Community Center, 517 South 1st Street, Osage City, KS 66523

1:30 p.m. – Melvern Church of God, 134 Northeast Main, Melvern, KS 66510

Friday, April 17

9 – 10 a.m. – Wellsville Family Worship Center, 601 Locust, Wellsville, KS 66092

9 – 10 a.m. – Capitol City School, Hummer Park Football Field, East Parking Lot, 500 SW Tuffy Kellog Dr., Topeka, KS

11:30 – 12:30 p.m. – ECKAN Franklin County, Don Woodward Community Center, 517 E. 3rd St., Ottawa, KS

12 – 1 p.m. – Help House, Inc., High School lot at 610 East 6th Street, Lyndon, KS 66451

2 – 3 p.m. – Community Resources Council, Inc. Avondale East NET Center, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd., Topeka, KS 66605

Saturday, April 18

11 a.m. – Eastside Church of God in Christ, 2724 Southeast 10th Street, Topeka, KS 66607

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Bread of Life, 234 SE Lime St., Topeka, KS 66607

2 – 3 p.m. – Shawnee Heights UMC, 6020 SE 44th St., Tecumseh, KS

The facility in Kansas City is not impacted and will remain open.

Harvesters said anyone who needs food assistance can find a food pantry near their home by entering their zip code in the agency locator on the “Get Help” page of their website.