Topeka hospital woman went to after getting vaccine says no cause of death determined

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After an obituary claimed a woman died from a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, the hospital she went to for treatment after getting the shot said a cause of death “has yet to be determined.”

Stormont Vail Health released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“An obituary recently reported that an individual died unexpectedly on March 24, 2021, from a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. The individual was transported to our hospital after receiving the vaccine in the region. A cause of death has yet to be determined. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family.” Stormont Vail Health

Jeanie Evans, 68, died Wednesday at Stormont Vail Health after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Jefferson County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed it is investigating the death alongside federal partners.

A KDHE spokesperson went on to say that the Jefferson County Health Department added Evans’ death to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety monitoring tool. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration both coordinate and watch reports in VAERS.