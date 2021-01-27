Topeka independent living center begins vaccinating seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seniors at Lexington Park Independent Living Center in Topeka received their first round of the COVID-19 shot Wednesday.

The residents living at this facility are not considered part of a group in a long-term care facility covered in Phase 1, like Lexington Park Health & Rehab right next door. This means the group at the independent living center falls into the Phase 2 category of Kansas’ vaccine rollout process.

The center said the county allowed them to use a local pharmacy they were familiar with, Senior RX Care Pharmacy, to come vaccinate the residents.

“Now maybe once we get our second round of vaccinations, we can start having the entertainment come in again,” said Lisa Long, the Activities Director with Lexington Park Independent Living. “And being able to socialize more and not have to be socially distant. It means the world.”

The pharmacy vaccinated more than 60 of the residents. The whole process took much less time than expected, according to staff members at the facility.

“People my age, if they get it, it often doesn’t end up very well,” said Evelyn Ediger, a resident of the facility. “Plus I don’t want to give it to anybody else.”

The residents who received the vaccine will get their second doses on Feb. 27.