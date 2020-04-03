Topeka Lowe’s donates gloves, trash bags, full-body sits to St. Francis Hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lowe’s in Topeka is making sure it’s helping the community during this pandemic.

On Thursday, the hardware store donated protective equipment to St. Francis Hospital. After finding out the hospital was in need, they provided gloves, full-body suits and trash bags.

The hospital, like many others, was running low on protective gear.

“We wanted to make sure we are taking care of some of the people that are taking care of everybody else,” associate manager Travis Washington said. “We don’t ever know when we will be the ones needing it. So we wanted to make sure we donated and did our part to keep the community going.”

Washington said they will donate to the hospital whenever they need it.