Topeka Mayor under coronavirus quarantine after exposure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Mayor Michelle De La Isla is under quarantine Thursday after being directly exposed to coronavirus.

The Mayor announced her quarantine on Facebook Wednesday and said she wanted people to hear the news from her first.

“As of yesterday [Tuesday] I received the phone call letting me know that I have been exposed directly to COVID-19 and that means I am in quarantine,”said De La Isla during a Facebook live video. “My exposure was last week so my clock started ticking last week.”

