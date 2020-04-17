Topeka Metro gets $6.5M in relief for workers, lost revenue from coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The CARES Act to provide relief funding for workers affected by the coronavirus has awarded millions to the Topeka Metro.

Amalgamated Transit Union President Efren Mazas announced Friday the Topeka Metro will receive $6.58 million from the CARES Act to offset lost revenue and assist workers affected by coronavirus.

“We expect a significant portion of the funds to be used to increase pay and provide hazard pay bonuses to the people Topeka Metro calls heroes: the bus operators, bus cleaners and mechanics who have kept this important lifeline working smoothly for so many Topekans throughout this crisis,” Mazas said.

The bus system anticipates revenue losses from a lack of riders due to the coronavirus. Mazas also said the funds would be put toward transit workers who continue to work during the pandemic. Topeka Metro General Manager Robert Nugent and his staff are working to secure this funding for Topeka Metro through the Federal Transit Administration.