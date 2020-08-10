Topeka Municipal Court cancels Clean Slate Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka’s Municipal Court has cancelled this year’s Clean Slate Day.

The event is usually held in September, but due to coronavirus concerns the event was cancelled.

In a news release, the court said the event draws too large of a crowd to adequately adhere by social distancing and sanitation.

The court clarified that it will still be helping the public with the services that are normally provided on Clean Slate Day.

The public is encouraged to come into the clerk’s office located at 214 SE 8th Ave. in Topeka or call (785) 368-3776 to discuss additional options. The courthouse is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and a photo I.D. is required to enter.