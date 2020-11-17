Topeka municipal court closes, efforting to reduce coronavirus spread

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Municipal Court is closing its doors in an attempt to reduce the rate of community spread in Shawnee County, according to a news release.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, the court is canceling all dockets and trials. These cases will be rescheduled after its planned reopen on Dec. 4., according to a news release.

The court will still conduct jail hearings through video conference on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Topeka Municipal Court will also remain open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People are encouraged to use online and mobile services whenever possible to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story