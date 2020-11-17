Topeka municipal court closes, efforting to reduce coronavirus spread

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Municipal Court is closing its doors in an attempt to reduce the rate of community spread in Shawnee County, according to a news release.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, the court is canceling all dockets and trials. These cases will be rescheduled after its planned reopen on Dec. 4., according to a news release.

The court will still conduct jail hearings through video conference on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Topeka Municipal Court will also remain open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People are encouraged to use online and mobile services whenever possible to reduce the spread of coronavirus.