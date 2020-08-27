Topeka Municpal Court closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka announced Thursday the municipal court closed at noon Thursday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city said the court will be fully closed Thursday and Friday for deep cleaning. All court dockets will be canceled from Thursday through Sept. 7.

People scheduled to appear during this timeframe will be mailed a notice of hearing for another court date.

The court will be open in a limited capacity Aug. 31-Sept. 4 for defendants to recall arrest warrants, reset payment plans, set up different payment options and file documents. It will fully reopen Sept. 8.