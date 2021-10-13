Topeka nursing home 100 percent vaccinated, ditches masks indoors

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Life is finally starting to feel like normal again at Homestead of Topeka, a long-term care facility. Residents got to finally remove their masks after having to wear them for more than a year and a half.

All of the residents and staff at the facility are fully vaccinated, which is why they no longer have to wear masks. They were surprised by the announcement and residents are thrilled. They said masks created a giant barrier between themselves and their loved ones.

After removing the masks they continued their daily activities but got to see each other face to face. One activity they participated in was singing a song together as a group. A small, but monumental moment that represents normalcy for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Staff leaders said they’re proud of their residents for getting through the pandemic together.

“COVID has made our situation feel more like a thunderstorm where we are under this very dark cloud and dancing between the lightning bolts,” Susan Bullock, Executive Director of Homestead Assisted Living, said. “Being able to come through that experience as a group, we are all rowing this boat together.”

Guests who visit Homestead of Topeka will still need to go through a small screening process, but as long as they have been fully vaccinated they do not need to wear masks inside the building.