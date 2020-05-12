Topeka organization awards virtual prom winners with gift cards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The winners are in for a virtual prom, hosted by Prevention and Recovery Services, or PARS, of Topeka.

The event was held for students in the community missing out on their regular prom plans that fell through due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The “Best Family Photo” award went to Cheri Faunce, for creating a daddy-daughter dance at home. Her daughter, Adria, was looking forward to wearing her dress, and her mom surprised her by decorating while she was getting ready.

Selena Mendez won the award for “Most Creative Outfit.” She and her family took photos out at Lake Shawnee.

Each winner will receive a Visa gift card for $150. To collect it, contact organizers through the PARS Topeka Facebook page.