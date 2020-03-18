Topeka Pilots season ends, North American Hockey League cancels season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Pilots are done for the season as the North American Hockey League announced they are canceling the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

The coronavirus outbreak forced the league to take action in order to follow public health recommendations, according to Mark Frankenfeld, NAHL Commissioner.

“The NAHL and its Board of Governors did everything in our power to preserve a modified playoff and Robertson Cup Finals to ensure our players had every opportunity to compete for and win a Robertson Cup Championship,” said Frankenfeld.

Despite those efforts, Frankenfeld said the CDC recommendation of canceling all events with groups of 50 or more people left the league with little choice. The Robertson Cup Playoffs were set for May.