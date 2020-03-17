Topeka Pizza sees rise in sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the coronavirus keeping people inside, many bars and restaurants have closed their doors. But one local pizza joint has stayed open, and the results have shown.

Topeka Pizza across from West Ridge Mall has seen nearly double the take-out and delivery orders.

“Typically we’ll see about 30 to 35 deliveries during the week, per night. We’ve noticed that number increase to about 55 to 60, so it’s almost doubled,” owner Justin Kochan said.

With twice as many orders coming in, it is a key responsibility to make sure the shop is even cleaner than its already high standards, Kochran said. He also added that his staff is sanitizing up to six times a day, and makes sure to not reuse any utensils they use on previous pizzas.

During these tough times, Topeka Pizza is also lending out some extra positivity. Kochan said that they’re giving out discounted pizzas to nurses, EMTs and other people who are on the go all day in the mists of the coronavirus.

As long as the state lets them stay open, Topeka Pizza will be here to deliver food to those who don’t want to leave their home.