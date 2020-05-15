Topeka Police Department recruit officer tests positive for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced on Friday one of its recruit officers has tested positive for coronavirus.

TPD said the recruit officer is in the 58th Recruit Academy Class. Recruit officers don’t take calls for service in the community, according to a release by TPD.

The recruit officer first felt sick over the weekend, quarantined themselves right away and has not returned to work, TPD said.

TPD said the academy has been suspended until further notice out of an abundance of caution. All recruit officers and training staff members will be quarantined, tested and monitored by local health departments.