Topeka police limit public interaction amidst coronavirus concerns ‘until further notice’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police officers in the capital city won’t go to the scene of non-injury crashes during the coronavirus outbreak, and changed their interaction procedures at their headquarters, the Topeka Police Department said Thursday.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen has now asked the public to call 785-368-9551 to make non-emergency reports, including non-injury crashes. They will still allow public visits to the Law Enforcement Center, but visitors will make a report to officers behind the front desk glass in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

TPD Chief Bill Cochran said the public shouldn’t be concerned, as the police department is only changing procedure to practice social distancing.

“I want the citizens of Topeka to know that we remain fully operational and open for business 24/7,” Cochran said. “Our lobby remains open to the public for non-emergency reports. You can rely on the Topeka Police Department during this time.”