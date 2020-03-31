Topeka Public Schools dropping off food, school supplies for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With coronavirus taking kids out of school and forcing them to learn from home, Topeka Public Schools have taken it upon themselves to lend a helping hand, and help feed its students.

On Monday, the school district sent out 21 buses to go on routes through the county. On the buses there were two paraprofessionals who handed out sack lunches to students at bus stops. These sack lunches not only contain lunch for the students, but breakfast for the next day as well.

“We’ve delivered buses all around the county. It was really quite exciting. Kind of like an ice cream truck that runs through the neighborhood and kids running to the bus getting their lunch,” Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said.

The buses will run Monday through Friday for the next eight weeks, so students can rely on a healthy source of food each day during the week.

The district says that 78 percent of students in Topeka depend on free and reduced lunch every day. If it wasn’t for these buses, there’s no telling if all of the kids will get a meal that day.

At the end of the week there will not just be food handed out to the students, but school supplies such as calculators, pencils and other material that a student would find in their desk at school.