Topeka Public Schools make decision on winter sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public School Board of Education met at their bi-weekly meeting to discuss the decision on winter sports.

The sports that are being decided tonight are basketball, wrestling, and bowling.

The proposal to start tryouts in December for bowling has been approved as well as the decision to postpone wrestling events until coronavirus cases have gone down. The decision for basketball was also approved for students to practice but will revisit. Having students compete with other teams will be discussed during the next board meeting on Dec. 3.

These decisions are also dependent on the KSHSAA decision to postpone winter sports until January.

Below are the details of the proposals from Topeka Public Schools.