Topeka Public Schools presents 4th option for elementary students returning this fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools district announced a fourth option for students returning this fall.

The district announced in July school will resume Sept. 9 online. Then, students have three options: hybrid learning, remote learning or virtual learning.

A fourth option presented Wednesday in the district’s board meeting is to have modified micro-classrooms at the elementary level when the district enters Phase II.

This means elementary students will go to school five days a week and will be placed into small groups to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Teachers would interact with 15 students or less in a socially distanced class all year. A technology device would also be provided to each student.

The district is encouraging families to make decisions by Aug. 12. If you have any more questions, you can call the demographics department at (785) 295-3055.