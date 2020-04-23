Topeka Public Schools says district won’t “hold back” students based on online performance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is committed to not “holding back” students that are behind in online schooling. Students have been completing school work online for the past month after Governor Laura Kelly ordered all school buildings to close.

District spokesperson Erika Hall told KSNT News the district is committed to working with students to ensure progress as they continue learning online.

“If a student was on track to graduate before school was let out, they will continue to be held in that standing,” Hall said. “We also have virtual tutoring available for students who need it. We will continue to work with all students in the fall who require any additional assistance.”

Hall said the district is planning on holding summer school “virtually” this year. She said the district just made this decision so more details will come soon.

Students in the district currently have zoom calls with different teachers each weekday and other online assignments through out the week. Jardine Middle School Principal Mike Haire said students are doing well; however, they have had some issue with a number of students not signing on for class.

“We do have a response team for those kids that are not showing up to class,” Haire said. “Jardine has it’s own little mental health response team where we’re just reaching out to kids asking why aren’t you online, reaching out to parents and just trying to provide the supports of how can we help you move the next step forward.”

Haire said that they are seeing 90 to 95 percent attendance rate in their zoom sessions. This is only slightly lower than the attendance rate they were seeing before schools closed in March.