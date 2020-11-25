Topeka Public Schools staying in remote learning in midst of record numbers of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials with the Topeka Public School USD 501 have made the decision Wednesday to keep using remote learning for another week from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

On Nov. 12 the district announced the decision to transition to remote learning to proactively prevent a significant spread in Topeka Public Schools.

The district’s internal scorecard has shown an increase in community contact cases, although it remained at 1% for staff and below 1% for students.

TPS transitioned to remote learning Monday and said they would continue with remote learning through Thanksgiving. At that time, the district said it would assess the status of the community spread throughout November and provide families with weekly updates.