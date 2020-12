TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Public Schools will return to school Jan. 4 in-person, announced the school district on Dec. 24.

The district said it will continue to monitor the health of its staff and students. The district has agreed to provide the vaccine to for staff identified by the health department as soon as it is distributed by KDHE.

The TPS Positive Rate Internal Scorecard shows a decline in the spread of coronavirus.