Topeka Rescue Mission buys medicine with grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Workers at the Topeka Rescue Mission supply medicine for the people that stay there.

Thanks to the Live, Work, Give grant from the Topeka Community Foundation, they are able to keep supplies up through this hard time.

Spokeswoman Kim Turley says the $2,500 given will go a long way for the people who stay there.

“This is their home they’ve been invited here and this is what they need right now,” Turley said.

Sharon Meissner, the clinic coordinator says they can see around 600 people a week at the clinic. With the extra money, it takes some of the worry off their shoulders.

“So by receiving the grant money, that will just facilitate us to meet all the needs of our patients here,” said Meissner.

