Topeka Reser’s Fine Foods plant shutting down due to employee coronavirus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka baked goods plant is suspending operations Wednesday due to employees testing positive for coronavirus.

The Reser’s Fine Foods factory at 3167 SE 10th St. will close for up to 14 days while the Shawnee County Health Department tests all site employees and contact traces positive patients, the company said around 12 p.m. Reser’s also guaranteed pay and benefits for all workers during the shutdown.

The plant said it has been deep cleaning and keeping the plant sanitary with procedures in place since March.