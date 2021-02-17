Topeka seniors feeling hopeful after getting first round of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some seniors in Topeka are feeling hopeful after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eighty seniors and several staff at Thornton Place got their first round of the vaccine Wednesday.

The shots were given out by the Shawnee County Health Department. The theme was Dr. Suess’s book “You’re Only Old Once” to make getting the shot fun.

Ruby and Rocky Zeller said they had no hesitation about getting the shot and felt hopeful for a return to normalcy.

“Just knowing that we’re safe and can be around our children safe,” Ruby said.

“Be able to mingle again maybe…maybe,” Rocky said. “Ain’t no guarantees yet.”

Seniors at Thornton’s Place will receive their second dose of the vaccine next month with a St. Patrick’s Day theme.