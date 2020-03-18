Topeka small businesses navigate through coronavirus crisis’ changing social distance rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For local bars, St. Patrick’s Day, and the whole week of celebrations that come with it, is one of their biggest sources of revenue.

“We’re usually almost full starting at 11 in the morning,” said James Prout, the owner of The Dutch Goose in Topeka. “There’s a lot of people that take off for St. Patrick’s day because they’re traditionalists.”

But this year feels like anything but tradition.

March in general is a crucial time. The bars are also losing out on customers who come in to watch the games, with the cancellation of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Local bakery Josey Baking Co. is using a new take out system. Their dining room is closed and they ask customers to call ahead if possible and let them walk the orders out to customers’ cars.

“It’s just down to trying to keep food on the staffs tables,” said Joe Vawter, co-owner of Josey Baking Co. “Just trying to keep everybody as busy and employed as possible but this is kind of uncharted territory.”

The owner of The Wheel Barrel, Jon Bohlander, has already closed and says it’s for the safety of his customers and workers.

The Wheel Barrel will miss April’s First Friday Art Walk that brings in loads of customers and cash to Bohlander’s business.

“First Friday, that covers a pay roll,” said Bohlander.

When the restaurants do reopen, Bohlander asks that you don’t forget that your server has been off of work, without an income, for weeks.

“Tip your server well,” Bohlander said. “They’re going to be hurting too.”

Bohlander says seeing the shelves of his bar empty is what’s hitting the hardest.

It’s a symbol of the fact they’re shutting down, something they never imagined they’d have to do.

The restaurant will be missing their fourth anniversary as a small business this April 1st.