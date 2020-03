TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled, event organizers announced Thursday.

It was previously announced earlier this week that the parade would still go on, but amid growing concerns, organizers said it was in the best interest of public health that they cancel the parade over concerns of spreading the coronavirus.

Organizers previously said they expected upwards of 35,000 people in attendance at the parade.