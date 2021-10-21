Topeka teachers get extra boost of COVID protection

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some local teachers are getting an extra dose of protection against COVID.

The Topeka USD 501 District held a COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic for its staff on Thursday at Topeka High School. According to Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, 600 employees signed up and were able to bring their families who qualified for a booster shot to get one as well.

The clinic was in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to make getting vaccines easier for teachers like Tyler Hanson.

“Was pretty concerned all around with teaching in general and just overall going out in public even, but now by the time with the boosters, much more comfortable doing everything, continuing teaching in-person schools,” Randolph Elementary K-5 music teacher Hanson said.

So far, the district has had nine other COVID vaccine clinics and anticipates offering more in the future. For more information on COVID-19 booster’s and who is eligible, click here.