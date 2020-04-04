Topeka teen makes homemade masks to donate to people in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kids have a lot of free time now that they are learning at home, but one Topeka teen is using her free time to help others.

Fourteen-year-old Katelyn Bond is using the sewing machine she got as a Christmas gift to make masks to donate.

She started out making scrunchies for her friends, but after seeing how the coronavirus is affecting the nation, she wanted to help. She donates her masks to a Facebook group called 1,000 Masks for Shawnee County.

“Not many people really sew that much nowadays because it’s not really popular or they think they can’t do it or it’s just something in the past,” Bond said. “But I honestly enjoy it because it is something fun to do in your free time.”

So far Bond has made more than 20 masks to give out. She said she could use more supplies and if anyone would like to donate, they can offer on the Facebook group.