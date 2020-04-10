Topeka VA call center reports two employees have isolated with coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two call center employees for Topeka VA have tested positive for coronavirus and are isolated at home, a call center spokesperson confirmed Thursday evening.

VHA Member Services provides call center services for the Topeka VA. Member Services spokesperson Stacy Rine reported the company is working to protect its employees and gave them the option to work from home during the pandemic.

“In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employees’ clinical status, the individuals are currently in home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other staff,” Rine said. “The vast majority of positions at this call center are telework eligible. Staff who chose not to exercise the option to telework and to remain working on-site are in an environment where they can practice social distance guidelines as occupied workstations are more than six feet apart.”

Any call center employee who tests positive for the coronavirus can also work from home if well enough, use annual or sick leave, compensatory time, credit hours or advanced or donated leave, according to Rine. Any quarantined employee can also take weather and safety leave, if they are unable to work from home.