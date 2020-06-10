Topeka VA hospital adds drive-thru lab work

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka VA is offering blood work to veterans from the safety of their cars.

Veterans can call ahead and set up an appointment with the VA. They are then able to drive up and receive assistance from a staff member. This process helps prevent veterans from getting sick from coronavirus.

“So many people have said how this is a great service and hope we continue this,” said Arika Mack, a health technician.

Mack says so far, thousands of veterans have been helped with this service, but people do need to call ahead.