Topeka VA releases coronavirus numbers, nine positive cases, three recoveries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka VA reported nine positive coronavirus cases and three recoveries in a Wednesday morning press release. This brings the total number of active cases at the medical center to six with two staff members and four veterans infected with the virus.

The information was released in response to a request by the Shawnee County Health Department in attempt to accurately report coronavirus cases in the state.

“Immediately following the April 27 request, we began working with our regional and national headquarters, and the VA Office of General Council to ensure we would not be in violation of any federal directive when releasing the critical items and personal information asked for by the county health department,” said Joseph Burks, Chief of Communications for VA EKHCS. “VA is a large agency and it does take time to get approval for requests of this nature.”

The VA said they will continue to work with local, state and national agencies to provide the necessary information.

“As of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 we informed the county health department that we had legal authority and approval to provide the protected information,” Burks said.