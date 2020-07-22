Topeka YMCA navigates memberships during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gyms are known for giving people a place to stay active and for others, it’s about socializing. The coronavirus pandemic is creating challenges with face to face interaction.

“Social isolation is a huge issue and has been before COVID but just so profoundly magnified by COVID that people need to get out,” John Mugler, President of the YMCA, said.

The YMCA has lost 20% of its members. Some fear catching the virus, but others have their own reasons to keep visiting.

CJ Powell said he visits the gym every day to chase his dream.

“Just to relieve stress and get better at basketball and go to college. That’s what I want to go to college for,” Powell said.

Although member enrollment has been down, with all the safety precautions in place, officials said people don’t need to be afraid of the gym. The YMCA is following all local guidelines and wants to do what’s best for members including cleaning, wearing masks and social distancing. They also have two daycares open.

“Topeka needs a place for child care. You might be going back to work whether your kid has school or not. So we want those parents to know we are an option for them, Mugler said.

At this point in time, fitness classes are the only activities that have been canceled at the Y.