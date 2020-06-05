Topeka Zoo shows off brand new lemur baby

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo plans to debut its newest baby animal Monday during phase three of Gov. Laura Kelly’s reopening plan.

Black and white ruffled lemurs Cleo and Sorabe had their first baby May 28, marking the first successful breeding of the lemurs at the Topeka Zoo, according to a spokesperson for the city of Topeka.

Guests will be able to visit the new family at the Animals and Man building during their reopen on Monday.

The zoo also announced a phasing in plan for the reopen of different buildings and experience areas while still limiting the maximum occupancy to 45 people. By Monday, visitors can expect the following areas to be open:

Camp Cowabunga

Lianas Forest

The Animals and Man building

Topeka Zoo also plans to open Saving Sharks and Lorikeet Aviary by the end of next week. The zoo will be open to the public starting June 8 with a maximum occupancy of 900 people to continue social distancing guidelines.