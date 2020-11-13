Topeka Zoo strengthens coronavirus protocols, masks are a must

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With a new health order in place for Shawnee County, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is strengthening its COVID-19 rules for visiting guests.

“Over the last six months we have seen how important it is to our community that we are open,” Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said. “We want to make sure we stay open and do everything we can to provide a safe and healthy experience here.”

The Help Us Keep You Safe campaign strengthens current protocols and makes changes to both ticket purchasing guidelines and mask wearing policies.

Masks or face coverings will be required to be worn by zoo guests during the entirety of their stay except when eating or drinking. This includes times when guests are outside on zoo grounds. Masks or face coverings must cover both mouth and nose.

Pre-order of online tickets will be encouraged for daily admission and is required for the Zoo

Lights event beginning November 27.

During the current health order, entrance into the zoo will be through the outdoor admission booth so that guests never have to enter a building if they don’t want to.

Door foot pulls have been installed on many of the bathroom doors. Guests are encouraged touse those where available.

As soon as they arrive, touchless fixtures will be installed in public bathrooms.

Guests are encouraged to be conscious of others at viewing windows and not monopolize prime views for extended periods of time.

“The biggest change is guests being required to wear masks during their entire stay,” said Wiley. “

As we are seeing the spread of COVID-19 ramping up, we have

to do what we can to keep everyone safe.”