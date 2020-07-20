Topekans voice concerns over coronavirus mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some people in the community think officials are blowing the coronavirus pandemic out of proportion.

During Monday’s Shawnee County commission meeting, a handful of people told commissioners they don’t think the county’s coronavirus numbers are bad.

They also said the mask mandate was ridiculous.

“It’s the government’s job to protect my constitutional rights. It’s my job to protect my health and I will, and my children’s health,” Leane Vanderputten, who addressed commissioners, said. “When you trade liberty for safety, you end up losing both.”

Commissioner Bill Riphahn said some of the county’s rules are an overreach, but Commissioner Kevin Cook said leaders are doing what’s best for the public’s health.

“I think we have to look at the whole picture in public health. Anything we do that can help protect public health, we should look at doing,” Cook said.

Commissioner Aaron Mays said he wants people to be more cordial when they disagree.