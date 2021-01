TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, according to the parade committee.

The new date was selected for it is six-months after the original date. The parade will now be called the “Half-Way to St. Patty’s Day Parade.”

Committee officials felt that by postponing the parade, they would ensure community safety.