Topeka’s GraceMed to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – GraceMed Capitol Family Clinic, located on Southwest Huntoon Street in Topeka, will begin administering the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday.

The clinic is planning to give 300 doses of the vaccine this week and will vaccinate anyone in Phase 2.

“We are wanting to reach those individuals that maybe don’t know where to go, or they don’t have healthcare, or they don’t have resources,” said Evon Smith, medical manager for the clinic. “That’s what we do every day. So if we can reach them with the vaccine, that’s the sweet spot.”

GraceMed’s appointments for vaccines are fully booked for the next two to three weeks, according to Smith. However, they are still taking appointments.

The doses are coming from the federal government, and the clinic plans to receive 300 doses each week.