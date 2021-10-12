Topeka’s St. Francis hospital starting to see decrease in COVID cases

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka is beginning to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, there were 11 positive inpatients in the hospital. Out of that total, 61 percent are unvaccinated, according to officials at St. Francis. Dr. Prateek Ghatage, an Infectious Disease Specialist with the hospital, said this time last year they saw around 50 positive inpatients at once. While the current numbers are a big improvement, doctors are still concerned about another possible surge.

“The best way really to prevent another surge from happening is immunity really,” Dr. Ghatage said. “So if you have never had COVID before and you have never been vaccinated before then it’s best to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

Some of the COVID patients in St. Francis are vaccinated, but doctors said most are making a full recovery and have little to no symptoms.