Topeka’s St. Francis Hospital to begin vaccinating all seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – St. Francis Hospital in Topeka will begin vaccinating anyone 65 years and older as the state moves into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, the University of Kansas Health System announced Thursday.

The University of Kansas Health System’s St. Francis Campus released the following update on the coronavirus pandemic:

Today St. Francis has 11 positive inpatients.

Critical care is at 100% capacity. Medical and surgical units are at 86 percent capacity.

The hospital has enough PPE gear to last around four weeks.

The state of Kansas is now in Phase 2 of the vaccination plan. Anyone 65 and older interested in getting the vaccine needs to complete the form located on St. Francis’ website by clicking here.