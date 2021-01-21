Topeka’s St. Francis Hospital to begin vaccinating all seniors

Coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –  St. Francis Hospital in Topeka will begin vaccinating anyone 65 years and older as the state moves into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, the University of Kansas Health System announced Thursday.

The University of Kansas Health System’s St. Francis Campus released the following update on the coronavirus pandemic:

  • Today St. Francis has 11 positive inpatients.
  • Critical care is at 100% capacity. Medical and surgical units are at 86 percent capacity.
  • The hospital has enough PPE gear to last around four weeks.

The state of Kansas is now in Phase 2 of the vaccination plan. Anyone 65 and older interested in getting the vaccine needs to complete the form located on St. Francis’ website by clicking here.

