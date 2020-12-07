Topeka’s USD 501 partners with Shawnee Co. to provide free coronavirus testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is providing free coronavirus testing to community members at Hummer Sports Park throughout the month of December.

Topeka Public Schools is assisting with the clinic by providing the sports park as the location of the testing site, which is owned by the district.

“That partnership has grown a level of cooperation and collaboration,” said Annette Wiles, Director of Hummer Sports Park. “We’re here to provide help however we can.”

The county plans to test up to 1,000 people a day, without requiring one to have symptoms to be tested.

The county has hired a company to do the testing, Go Get Tested. Results typically take less than three days, according to the company’s website.

The testing will be available throughout December every Monday through Saturday, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You must have an appointment to be able to get tested, which you can do by clicking here.