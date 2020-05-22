Tractor Supply store reopens after employee tests positive for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Tractor Supply store in north Topeka reopened on Thursday, just one day after we learned an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson said they closed the store on Wednesday to deep-clean.

A different team of workers, who were not exposed, came in to work on Thursday. The workers who were exposed are on paid sick leave for the time being.

You can read the full statement below.