Tractor Supply store reopens after employee tests positive for coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Tractor Supply store in north Topeka reopened on Thursday, just one day after we learned an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
A spokesperson said they closed the store on Wednesday to deep-clean.
A different team of workers, who were not exposed, came in to work on Thursday. The workers who were exposed are on paid sick leave for the time being.
You can read the full statement below.
The North Topeka Tractor Supply store reopened this morning with a different rotation of Team Members, following a deep cleaning of the facility. All Team Members who had exposure to the affected Team Member are taking advantage of our paid sick leave as well. As always, protecting the health and safety of our Team Members and customers is our most important responsibility. If customers have concerns about visiting this location, we encourage them to shop at our nearby stores in south Topeka, Holton and Lawrence or online at TractorSupply.com. All of our stores offer contactless curbside delivery for Buy Online, Pickup At Store orders.Mackenzie Goldman – Tractor Supply Co.