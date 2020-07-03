TSCPL: Do not microwave books to disinfect, sanitize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library is urging people not to microwave books to sanitize and disinfect.

On June 18 in a Facebook post, a library in Michigan reminded people not to microwave books they check out from the library.

A Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library staff member said it can be extremely dangerous as books have metal in the bar codes. Luckily, the library hasn’t seen this with returned books.

The library is making sure the books are safe to check out and after being returned by quarantining them for three days.

“There have been studies that have shown the virus will no longer be on books after three days,” Thad Hartman, the chief of staff at the library, said. “In fact, they actually tested libraries materials and have shown that is enough time to put it in quarantine and then you don’t have to worry about it.”

Hartman said he does not recommend cleaning the books on your own. The library handles all of the sanitation during drop off, as well as sanitizing books on the shelves and computer keyboards.