Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of four cases.

LCHD said the people affected are a man in his 20s that had recent travel history and a woman in her 40s who has had no recent travel history. Neither of them are associated with the previous positive cases.

The health department said it’s working to identify any close contacts of the two people and will contact them as soon as possible.

Both people and their families are quarantined at their homes.

The state total is 44 official cases. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is not yet counting the case in Riley County or the two new Leavenworth County cases.